SAILOR MOON ETERNAL Anime Film Reveals New Promo And Confirms Runtime

The upcoming Sailor Moon Eternal anime film is a two-part film series that will serve as a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal that covers the Dream/Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi's beloved manga.

In 2014, Toei Animation chose to honor the 20th anniversary of the original '90s Sailor Moon anime series with a Dragon Ball Z Kai-like reboot that was more faithful to the manga series, omitting much of the filler from the original. Since then, three seasons have been produced, totaling 39 episodes.

However, it's been quite some time since the 39th episode aired on June 27, 2016, leaving fans of the reboot longing for new content since a fourth season was first announced in January 2017. It would later be revealed that the fourth season was actually a two-part anime film with the first entry set for release on September 11, 2020 in Japan. However, the film that was eventually titled Sailor Moon Eternal, was delayed due to COVID-19 and shifted to January 8, 2021 . The second entry is currently slated for release on February 11, 2021.

To keep interest in the upcoming project high, Toei has released a new promo which ask Sailor Moon fans to guess the voice of Zirconia who debuts in Sailor Moon Eternal. Japanese Twitter users have until October 23 to make their guesses when three selected winners will win free tickets to see the film in theaters. Check it out the promo below.

Additonally, the film's official website https://sailormoon-movie.jp has confirmed that the runtime of the film is 80 minutes.

The upcoming Sailor Moon Eternal film covers the original Sailor Moon SuperS (Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon SuperS) arc of the '90s anime series. This arc adapts the Yume or Dream arc of the original Sailor Moon manga series by Naoko Takeuchi. The arc brings the Dead Moon Circus into conflict with the Super Sailor Guardians.