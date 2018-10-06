Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX Reveals New 3rd Season Visual

A Certain Magical Index reveals a new visual of the cast ahead of the third season's premier! Hit the Jump to check out the artwork

marvelfreek94 | 6/10/2018
In a brief bit of news, it has recently been revealed on the series' website that Kazuma Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index has been renewed for a third season! The long anticipated third season will be premiering in Japan on October! A lot of returning creators from the first two seasons are making a comeback as well which includes Hiroshi Nishikiori as director; Yuichi Tanaka for character designs! The best thing about this news is that on top of the season reveal;  A new visual has been unveiled for the series that shows off the main cast! Check it out below!

Excited for the third season return of A Certain Magical Index? The series will be launching in Japan this October!  

