A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX Reveals New 3rd Season Visual
In a brief bit of news, it has recently been revealed on the series' website that Kazuma Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index has been renewed for a third season! The long anticipated third season will be premiering in Japan on October! A lot of returning creators from the first two seasons are making a comeback as well which includes Hiroshi Nishikiori as director; Yuichi Tanaka for character designs! The best thing about this news is that on top of the season reveal; A new visual has been unveiled for the series that shows off the main cast! Check it out below!
A Certain Magical Index reveals a new visual of the cast ahead of the third season's premier! Hit the Jump to check out the artwork
Excited for the third season return of A Certain Magical Index? The series will be launching in Japan this October!
https://s33.postimg.cc/wqobz8gjj/index_body.jpg />
