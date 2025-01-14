ONE PIECE Season 2 Adds Three More Members To Its Live Action Cast

It's been a hot minute since we've gotten any updates on Netflix's live-action One Piece series. The last major update we got was from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who shared his thoughts on social media after visiting the show's set in South Africa while it was being filmed.

It was also around that time that Netflix was revealing many of the new cast members for its live-action series. As previously announced, some of the series newcomers include Lera Abova as Nico Robin (also known as All Miss Sunday), Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (also known as Crocodile), David Dastalmchian as Mr. 3, and many more. Mr. 3, of course, is the partner of Miss Goldenweek, an officer agent of Baroque Works, and it just so happens that we finally know who will play her.

The official One Piece social channels revealed three more cast members for Netflix's One Piece series, confirming Sophia Anne Caruso will pay Miss Goldenweek. Also known as "Flag-Bearer of Freedom," Miss Goldenweek is the secondary antagonist in the Little Garden Arc.

The two other newcomers include Mark Penwill as Chess and Anton David Jeftha as K.M. A skilled archer, Chess is a major antagonist in the Drum Island Arc. K.M., also known as Kuromarimo, is a magistrate who serves under Wapol and appears in the Drum Island Arc as well.

presents these three new casts!



With a paintbrush, a bow, and hair that hits like a hurricane, things are about to get... strange🏴‍☠️



◇Sophia Anne Caruso (Miss Goldenweek)

◇Mark Penwill (Chess)

◇Anton David Jeftha (K.M.)#OP_globalinfo#OnePieceNetflix #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/TXEVx6yyTD — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) January 14, 2025

Anticipation continues to build as we wait for Netflix to announce the premiere date for One Piece Season 2. The series had been filming in South Africa for the past couple of months but reportedly wrapped filming last month.

Netflix has shared numerous behind-the-scenes videos and teasers, but we've yet to see a proper trailer yet. With filming now wrapped and the season now moving into post-production, it hopefully won't be too much longer before we see the first trailer.

Season 2 of the hit series, which is an adaptation of the beloved manga, will cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. In his post-set visit update, One Piece creator said Season 2 "is going to surpass Season 1." Given how popular and well-received the first season was, that's some awfully mighty praise.

We should find out soon enough as One Piece Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year.