A New Heroine Arrives In ALL POINTS ARE DIVIDED TO VIT BECAUSE A PAINFUL ONE ISN'T LIKED
Earlier today a new trailer dropped for an upcoming anime called Itai no wa Iya nanode Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu which when translated is "All points are divided to VIT because a painful one isn't liked". The anime is based off a fantasy light novel series written Yuumikan and illustrated by Koin about a girl who plays an mmorpg and dumps all of her ability points into defensive stats and turns herself into a walking fortress. There has not been a current release date announced for the anime sadly. Check out the trailer down below:
The main staff that have been announced so far includes the following:
Original work: Itai no wa Iya nanode Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. by Yuumikan (published by Kadokawa under their Kadokawa Books imprint)
Original character draft: Koin
Director: Shin Ōnuma, Mirai Minato
Series composition: Fumihiko Shimo
Character design, chief animation director: Kazuya Hirata
Animation production: SILVER LINK.
The story for the anime is described as:
The story of Itai no wa Iya nanode Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. is set in the world of VRMMO called "NewWorld Online." The protagonist, Maple, is a newbie when it comes to games, so she allocates all of her ability points into defense power (VIT). As a result, Maple is ponderously slow, she can't use magic, and she can be kicked around even by rabbits, but she feels no pain and takes zero damage. Because of her intense focus on VIT, Maple acquires the "Absolute Defense" skill and overcomes all obstacles with her "Lethal Poison" skill, and so she goes on fun, stress-free adventures with her friends as a "Mobile Fortress-type Rookie".
