A New Heroine Arrives In ALL POINTS ARE DIVIDED TO VIT BECAUSE A PAINFUL ONE ISN'T LIKED

Original work: Itai no wa Iya nanode Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. by Yuumikan (published by Kadokawa under their Kadokawa Books imprint)

Original character draft: Koin

Director: Shin Ōnuma, Mirai Minato

Series composition: Fumihiko Shimo

Character design, chief animation director: Kazuya Hirata

Animation production: SILVER LINK.

The story of Itai no wa Iya nanode Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. is set in the world of VRMMO called "NewWorld Online." The protagonist, Maple, is a newbie when it comes to games, so she allocates all of her ability points into defense power (VIT). As a result, Maple is ponderously slow, she can't use magic, and she can be kicked around even by rabbits, but she feels no pain and takes zero damage. Because of her intense focus on VIT, Maple acquires the "Absolute Defense" skill and overcomes all obstacles with her "Lethal Poison" skill, and so she goes on fun, stress-free adventures with her friends as a "Mobile Fortress-type Rookie".

Earlier today a new trailer dropped for an upcoming anime calledwhich when translated is "". The anime is based off a fantasy light novel series written Yuumikan and illustrated by Koin about a girl who plays an mmorpg and dumps all of her ability points into defensive stats and turns herself into a walking fortress. There has not been a current release date announced for the anime sadly. Check out the trailer down below:The main staff that have been announced so far includes the following:The story for the anime is described as:What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you going to be watching this anime? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section down below!