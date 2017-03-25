Akira Headlines

AKIRA Movie Has Renewed Interest At Warner Bros. With 2 Directors In Contention

AKIRA Movie Has Renewed Interest At Warner Bros. With 2 Directors In Contention

Film reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed on his weekly videocast that Warner Bros. has renewed interest in a live-action Akira movie and that the filmmakers behind Life and Lights Out are candidates to direct.

MarkJulian | 3/25/2017
Filed Under: "Akira" | Source: Meet the Movie Press via Omega Underground
The latest update on Warner Bros.' live-action Akira movie is that Life director Daniel Espinosa and Lights Out helmer David Sandberg are two new contendors for steering the studio's 
anime/manga adaptation.

The news comes from former Variety film reporter and My Tracking Board Editor-in-Chief Jeff Sneider, who released the news via his Meet The Movie Press videocast.  

With Edge of Tomorrow (All You Need Is Kill) finding critical acclaim and a post-release fan following, WB is likely looking at Paramount's Ghost in the Shell, Netflix's Death Note and Fox's Battle Angel Alita film and weighing whether to give Akira one more try after pulling the plug on the project back in 2012 when Jaume Collet-Serra was set to direct a cast that featured Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Ken Watanabe and Helena Bonham Carter.

Stay locked to AnimeMojo.com as we'll be sure to provide the latest update on the project as soon as any announcements are made.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
STRANGER THINGS Creators Acknowledge Show's Anime Influence STRANGER THINGS Creators Acknowledge Show's Anime Influence
Stranger Things is currently the darling of pop culture media right now as fans eagerly await details on season 2. However, anime fans have simply been waiting for the show's creators to acknowledge its Akira influence.
WB Is Rumored To Be Meeting With STAR TREK BEYOND Director Justin Lin For Their Live-Action AKIRA Movie WB Is Rumored To Be Meeting With STAR TREK BEYOND Director Justin Lin For Their Live-Action AKIRA Movie
Warner Bros. just refuses to give up on its plans for a live-action Akira movie. After numerous start-and-stops in the film's development, the latest report says the film studio is eyeing Star Trek Beyond's Justin Lin to direct.
Abandoned 16-bit AKIRA Video Game Footage Surfaces Abandoned 16-bit AKIRA Video Game Footage Surfaces
Video footage of the scrapped Black Pearl/THQ video game based on Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira manga and anime film has made its way online! New video includes opening sequence and gameplay! Hit the link to check it out!
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]