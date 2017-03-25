AKIRA Movie Has Renewed Interest At Warner Bros. With 2 Directors In Contention

Film reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed on his weekly videocast that Warner Bros. has renewed interest in a live-action Akira movie and that the filmmakers behind Life and Lights Out are candidates to direct.

The latest update on Warner Bros.' live-action Akira movie is that Life director Daniel Espinosa and Lights Out helmer David Sandberg are two new contendors for steering the studio's

anime/manga adaptation.



The news comes from former Variety film reporter and My Tracking Board Editor-in-Chief Jeff Sneider, who released the news via his Meet The Movie Press videocast.



With Edge of Tomorrow (All You Need Is Kill) finding critical acclaim and a post-release fan following, WB is likely looking at Paramount's Ghost in the Shell, Netflix's Death Note and Fox's Battle Angel Alita film and weighing whether to give Akira one more try after pulling the plug on the project back in 2012 when Jaume Collet-Serra was set to direct a cast that featured Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Ken Watanabe and Helena Bonham Carter.



Stay locked to AnimeMojo.com as we'll be sure to provide the latest update on the project as soon as any announcements are made.

Visit Our Other Sites!

Posted By: MarkJulian

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]