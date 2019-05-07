AKIRA To Get A 4K ULTRA HD Remaster On Blu-ray; Creator Working On New Anime Series
Fans of the cult-classic Akira will be very pleased to find out that Katsuhiro Otomo, the creator of the critically acclaimed manga and anime, has revealed that he's currently working on a brand-new Akira project; completely unrelated to Taika Waititi's live-action Akira film.
Katsuhiro Otomo has revealed that he's working on a new Akira anime project; original movie will also be getting a 4K Ultra HD remaster on Blu-ray.
This announcement was made during this year's Anime Expo, where it was confirmed that this new Akira project is a brand-new anime written by Katsuhiro Otomo himself. Reportedly, this new Akira will not be a sequel, but a re-imagining of the original manga series originally released in 1982.
As if that wasn't enough, the 1988 animated movie Akira will also be getting a 4k Ultra HD remaster, which is expected to release on the 24th of April in 2020; so, while the re-release won't be out for a whole year, these are still great news for fans of Otomo's acclaimed series.
