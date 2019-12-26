Check Out This Long-Lost Prototype For The Unreleased Sega Mega Drive Version Of AKIRA
In 1993, Sega and Black Pearl Software were working on a video game adaptation Akira — Katsuhiro Otomo's critcally acclaimed manga and movie — that was supposed to release for the Sega Mega Drive in 1995. The game, however, was cancelled and never got to see the light of day.
Gameplay for the prototype was posted on YouTube by Hidden Palace, and the gameplay video — which is almost an hour long — shows us some gameplay from Akira, as well as a rather lengthy sound test with tunes and sounds from the game.
Since this is footage from a prototype, the gameplay looks very rough and unfinished — because, well, it is unfinished — but it still gives us a good idea of what the game would've looked like had it come out when it was supposed to.
Check it out:
