Live Action AKIRA Is Set To Begin Filming In California Sometime In The Future

If you've been waiting patiently for an Akira live action film, then you're in luck because Warner Bros. is finally making some serious moves.

After what seems like a thousand years, it would appear as if Hollywood’s take on Akira, the so-called Godfather of anime, is finally becoming a thing. Fans have been waiting a very long time for Warner Bros. to make a move in a bid to bring this into live-action form.

A report from THR claims that Akira is making major strides in California. Apparently, Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok, and others, is the man set to bring Akira to life. Not only that, but Leonardo DiCaprio is set to sit in the producer’s chair.

Now, when it comes down to the source of the report, we’ve come to understand it came from documents published by the California Film Commission's Film & TV Tax Credit Program. As it stands, the movie will film in California, and it's set to earn a tax break of over $18 million.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to shoot Akira in California,” said Ravi Mehta, Warner Bros. Pictures EVP physical production and finance. “The availability of top-notch crew members, plus the wide variety of location choices and predictable weather, are second to none.”

At the moment, Warner Bros. Has yet to release the official film date, but we’re certain it shouldn’t be long from now. Chances are, filming could begin in 2020 because, at this time, the studio has yet to cast anyone for roles.