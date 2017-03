New Report Says GET OUT Director Jordan Peele Is Frontrunner For WB's AKIRA

Comedian Jordan Peele was previously best known for Key & Peele but his breakout directorial debut Get Out is propelling him to the top of studio wishlist and WB is making a strong push for Peele to helm Akira.

Warner Bros. just refuses to give up on its plans for a live-action Akira movie. After numerous start-and-stops in the film's development, the latest report says the film studio is eyeing Star Trek Beyond's Justin Lin to direct.

Stranger Things is currently the darling of pop culture media right now as fans eagerly await details on season 2. However, anime fans have simply been waiting for the show's creators to acknowledge its Akira influence.

Film reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed on his weekly videocast that Warner Bros. has renewed interest in a live-action Akira movie and that the filmmakers behind Life and Lights Out are candidates to direct.

