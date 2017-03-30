New Report Says GET OUT Director Jordan Peele Is Frontrunner For WB's AKIRA

Related Headlines

AKIRA Movie Has Renewed Interest At Warner Bros. With 2 Directors In Contention Film reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed on his weekly videocast that Warner Bros. has renewed interest in a live-action Akira movie and that the filmmakers behind Life and Lights Out are candidates to direct.

STRANGER THINGS Creators Acknowledge Show's Anime Influence Stranger Things is currently the darling of pop culture media right now as fans eagerly await details on season 2. However, anime fans have simply been waiting for the show's creators to acknowledge its Akira influence.