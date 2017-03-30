New Report Says GET OUT Director Jordan Peele Is Frontrunner For WB's AKIRA
Last week, we reported that Life director Daniel Espinosa and Lights Out helmer David Sandberg were two contenders to helm Warner Bros. live-action Akira movie but it seems neither is who the studio covets the most. According to The Tracking Board, WB's first choice is Get Out director Key Peele, who has the job for the taking, if he wants it.
Comedian Jordan Peele was previously best known for Key & Peele but his breakout directorial debut Get Out is propelling him to the top of studio wishlist and WB is making a strong push for Peele to helm Akira.
Screenwriter Marco Ramirez, best known for Netflix's Daredevil wrote the most recent draft of the script, however, Peele is expected to rewrite that take if he accepts the gig.
It's believed that Peele's handling of racial themes in Get Out would mitigate some of the whitewashing controversy that have plagued the Akira project in the past, back when Kristen Stewart and Garret Hedlund were set to play the leads.
Should Peele close the deal, we'll deliver the news straightaway so keep it locked to AnimeMojo.com!
