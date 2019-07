Taika Waititi Surprises WB By Halting Work On AKIRA To Begin Developing THOR 4

AKIRA update: Hearing from multiple close to the project who say the studio was not only surprised but a little caught off guard by the director's decision to jump from AKIRA to THOR 4, given how close AKIRA was to its own production https://t.co/P3Xr5LUouO — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 16, 2019

One of Marvel's big reveals for SDCC may have just been spoiled as THR is reporting that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will helm a fourth installment of the Chris Hemsworth franchise. Out of Marvel's Big 3, did you ever think the Odinson would be the first to receive a fourth film?Sadly, the news appears to come at the expense of the live-action Akira adaptation from Warner Bros., which was in pre-production in Atlanta, GA. Akira was originally set for a May 21, 2021 release date and Taika had just begun testing actors for the two lead roles. However, script issues were expected to create delays that would've resulted in the film missing that original date. And with Taika now returning to Marvel, the project has been put on indefinite hold.