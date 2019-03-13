ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Has Now Grossed More Than 380 Million Worldwide

After four weeks in theaters, Alita: Battle Angel has grossed a decent $382 million USD at the box office globally. Hit the jump for more details...

It has been four weeks since the debut of the newest live-action anime adaptation in form of Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel. The current box office numbers bode well for the future of this franchise.

Reports by Box Office Mojo have confirmed that the film is currently fifth in the global box office as of this past weekend. It grossed $3.2 million domestically and $11.6 million globally, bringing the current domestic total to $78.2 million and the total worldwide gross to a respectable $382 million USD.

Despite the film’s solid box office legs, there is concern whether the movie will make back its considerably high budget, which has been rumored around $500 million. It’s currently unknown whether Rodriguez or Cameron will choose to pursue a sequel, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any news regarding that.

Alita: Battle Angel is currently playing in theaters worldwide.