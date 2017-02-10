An Important TOKYO GHOUL Announcement Has Been Scheduled
October is being lined up as a big month for Tokyo Ghoul in North America. Funimation has announced that Tokyo Ghoul: The Movie is coming to select theaters in the US through October 16-22 with English subs. Viz Media has announced that horror/action manga series Tokyo Ghoul: Re is scheduled to launch on October 17th.
The manga magazine Young Jump is planning on a major announcement along with Tokyo Ghoul:Re on October 12th. Hit the jump for more details!
Home manga magazine Young Jump is planning a major announcement with Tokyo Ghoul:Re. Could it be the end of the series and/or launch of a third manga? Perhaps a third anime at long last? The magazine will reveal the plans to us on October 12th.
Here is the trailer for the Live-Action of Tokyo Ghoul for your viewing pleasure!
Riddled with gripping fight scenes and tasteful gore, this adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul brings the popular manga series to life like never before.
Buried in books and a quiet life, Ken Kaneki is all but dead to the world in an age where flesh-eating ghouls live among us. But when his only chance for survival is an organ donation that turns him into a ghoul-human hybrid, he finds sanctuary at Anteiku—a café run by the people he once considered monsters. Targeted by anti-ghoul forces, this safe house is up against a hunger more sickening than their own. When their most innocent members are threatened by humanity’s taste for vengeance, Kaneki will risk life and limb to protect the very world that changed his own.
