Anime Shorts PONKOTSU QUEST Season 6 Is In Development

We're not certain of how many people have watched the Ponkotsu Quest anime shorts, but for those who have, a season 6 is currently in development.

We have to say, the c anime shorts are pretty good and much better than we expected. It’s not easy to bring successful anime shorts to life, but the team behind this masterpiece did a splendid job.

If you’re a fan of Ponkotsu Quest, then you’ll be glad to know a season 6 is in the pipeline. The anime first came to prominence when it debuted in back in 2013, and since then, it has garnered a strong following.

Now, we must add that Ponkotsu Quest is not the best anime in the world, but for a short, it’s pretty good, and that’s why we’re glad it has gotten another season under its belt. If only the creators will deliver full seasons rather than shorts, but maybe things wouldn’t go as well.

Since the 5th season debuted in 2018, we suspect the 6th will come out before the end of this year, and probably early 2020. They are shorts, after all, therefore, it shouldn’t take the directors and producers to get the job done.