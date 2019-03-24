ANIMEJAPAN 2019: CELLS AT WORK! Season 2 Confirmed
As confirmed by the official Cells at Work! Twitter account, season 2 is officially in production. The anime is an adaptation of Akane Shimizu's ongoing comedy manga, which has released 5 volumes to date.
Cells at Work! (Hataraku Saibō) season 2 will premiere during the Summer 2019 anime season. The first 13-episode anime season was simulcast on Crunchyroll.
Studio David Production's Cells at Work! was something of a surprise hit during the Summer 2018 anime season, so the news of a second season is being met with great fanfare. A region-free season 2 announcement video can also be viewed below, courtesy of moetron.net.
The average human body contains about 60 trillion cells, and each of them has work to do! But when you get injured, viruses or bacteria invade, or when an allergic reaction flares up, everyone from the silent but deadly white blood cells to the brainy neurons has to work together to get through the crisis!
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
