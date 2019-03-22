ANIMEJAPAN 2019: New DANMACHI Season 2 Trailer Released
A new trailer for the second season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? aka DanMachi has been released online courtesy of the official Warner Bros. Anime YouTube channel. The series was previously confirmed to premiere in July as part of the Summer 2019 anime season.
A true, second season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) shortened to DanMachi is set to premiere this July.
Studio J.C. Staff is back to handle another season of the show after animating a 13-episode first season in April 2015 and the 12-episode prequel series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria in April 2017.
Fans of the original light novel series from Fujino Ōmori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda have been clamoring for a second season as the prevailing rhetoric among the fandom is that the series only gets better the further you dive in.
In addition to the two anime adaptation above, an original anime film from J.C. Staff, titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion, was released in Japanese theaters on February 15, 2019.
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]