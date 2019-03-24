ANIMEJAPAN 2019: New Season Of THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Announced
As fans of the hilarious gag manga are likely already aware, Shūichi Asō's gag comedy manga The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. recently ended its run in Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2018. However, the sequel returned to its 4-koma (4-panel) roots and shifted from the pages of Shonen Jump to digital-only. It seems this continuation, and a few volumes the 2-season anime from Studio EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff will be the foundation for the anime's continuation. The first two anime seasons total 49 episodes and covered the majority of the original 26 volume manga series.
Shūichi Asō's gag comedy manga Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan will be receiving another anime season as revealed during Netflix's AnimeJapan 2019 stage presentation.
The original cast and staff are all expected to return for the new series. No word yet on an air date, but like the previous season, North American Netflix subscribers will have to wait until all the episodes have aired in Japan before the series becomes available.
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
