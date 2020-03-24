AnimeJapan Releases Its Annual Poll Of 'Most Wanted Anime Adaptation'
Though AnimeJapan was canceled, the conventions organizers still managed to poll over 180,000 manga readers to determine the Top 10 Most Wanted Anime Adaptations. Continue on to check out the results.
AnimeJapan was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak but the event's organizers managed to poll 180,000 otaku to determine the Japanese manga series they most want to see turned into an anime. The poll was conducted from February 1-16, well before the convention was canceled on February 27. Below, you can check out the Top 10 selections.
-
Komi Can't Communicate by Tomohito Oda
English license:VIZ Media
SYNOPSIS:The quiet beauty Komi-san seems out of reach to all of her classmates, except one. Shigeo Tadano knows that Komi-san isn't actually aloof, she just has poor communication skills. Komi-san wants to become better at speaking to others so she enlists Shigeo's help.
-
My New Boss is Goofy (Atarashii Jōshi wa Do Tennen) by Dan Ichikawa
SYNOPSIS:26-year-old office worker Momose recently changed jobs after his previous boss harassed him. He's worried his new boss will also use power harassment to make his life miserable. Momose is trying to hide his anxious stomach when he first meets his new boss Shirasaki, however he's surprised to find his new boss is such a natural airhead that he eliminates all of Momose's anxiety.
-
Onii-chan wa Oshimai by Nekotōfu
SYNOPSIS:Mahiro Oyama is a withdrawn young man whose life changes after he takes a suspicious medication that belongs to his sister. After taking the medicine, he wakes up and discovers he's transformed into a girl. Mahiro doesn't know the next thing about the lives of girls!
-
The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) by Norio Sakurai
SYNOPSIS:Kyōtarō Ichikawa is at the very bottom caste of his school, and he hides murderous impulse that lurks at the very bottom of his soul.
-
SPY×FAMILY by Tatsuya Endō
English print copies: VIZ Media
Digital copies:Weekly Shonen Jump & Manga Plus
SYNOPSIS:Agent Twilight, the greatest spy for the nation of Westalis, has to infiltrate an elite private school. In order to do so he assumes the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger, adopts an orphan girl, and marries a city hall employee. Unknown to him, his daughter Anya is a telepath and his wife Yor is an assassin. The three learn to become a family while working to complete Twilight's missions and maintain world peace.
-
act-age by Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki
English print copies: VIZ Media
Digital copies:Weekly Shonen Jump & Manga Plus
SYNOPSIS:Kei Yonagi is a high school girl aiming to become a successful actress. She catches the eye of a director Sumiji Kuroyama during an audition and he decides to give her her big break. However, Yonagi's acting talent is due to her Method acting, which could be come dangerous if she doesn't get it under control.
-
Tasūketsu by Taiga Miyakawa
SYNOPSIS:People have suddenly started disappearing. A mysterious self-proclaimed "Emperor" gathers five people together through anonymous messages and has them participate in a game. Participants answer the question "Do you want to live or die?" The game has only one rule: "Majority dies."
-
The Way of the Househusband by Kousuke Oono
English license: VIZ Media
SYNOPSIS:A retired yakuza member known as "Immortal Tatsu" is living out his post-crime career as a house husband. He still manages to find his way into trouble from time to time, except it's in the grocery aisle instead of some back alley.
-
The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyūga (novel) and Ikki Nanao (manga)
Enlgish license: Square Enix
SYNOPSIS:Maomao is a pharmacist from the pleasure district who finds herself working as a servant in the palace of the emperor. She hopes to quietly fulfill her contract at the palace without ever receiving a "visit" from the emperor. She comes to discover that the emperor's children suffer from short lifespans and begins to investigate the cause as the only two remaining royal children continue to get sicker.
-
Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto
English physical copies: VIZ Media
Digital copies: Weekly Shonen Jump & Manga Plus
SYNOPSIS:The name says it all! Denji's life of poverty is changed forever when he merges with his pet chainsaw dog, Pochita! Now he's living in the big city and an official Devil Hunter. But he's got a lot to learn about his new job and chainsaw powers!
