AnimeJapan 2020 Canceled Over Concerns Related To The COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease

One of the biggest anime conventions in Japan has just been canceled as the country continues to grapple with the rising pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Abe has asked all elementary, middle and high schools nationwide to close starting next week Monday, NHK reports https://t.co/KZNzit9ygz pic.twitter.com/LTCd9kobfy — The Japan Times (@japantimes) February 27, 2020

AnimeJapan 2020, Family Anime Festa 2020 cancellation.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the call from the Japanese government to cancel large-scale events, but above all thinking about the health of our visitors and everyone involved, we have decided to cancel the event. pic.twitter.com/oNoKhs4SrB — AnimeJapan 2020 Official English Account (@aj_overseas) February 27, 2020

Online anime fans have been joking that season 2 ofshould tackle the rising coronavirus pandemic but the disease is starting to have a real-world impact on the industry. It was recently confirmed thathas been canceled due to increased concerns about the virus. Just recently, the Japanese prime minister has called for all elementary, middle and high schools to close until April as the country attempts to stamps out the disease.” health minister Katsunobu Kato said during a government meeting with other health officials and crisis experts on Monday. “AnimeJapan was originally slated to be held from March 21st through the 24th at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center. Those who purchased tickets will be issued a refund, starting on March 6. If you recall from AnimeMojo's convention guide , AnimeJapan is a convention primarily aimed at attracted foreign investors in addition to being a career fair for collegiate talent. There were several big announcements slated to be revealed at the convention so it will be interesting to see how the studios and creators pull back the curtain on their respective projects in the coming weeks. Will they announce it soon or wait for the next big convention?