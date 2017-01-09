Aniplex Confirms Plans For Fate/STAY: NIGHT HEAVEN's FEEL Release In North America

SYNOPSIS

IF I BECAME A BAD PERSON, WOULD YOU BE ABLE TO FORGIVE ME?”

The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought.

10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City.

Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu's dying wish.



There's a young girl by Shirou's side who's in love with him—Sakura Matou.

Every morning, she goes to Shirou's house to make breakfast and dinner for him, bringing kindness into the life of a boy utterly alone in the world.

But once the Holy Grail War starts, there's a change in the air in Fuyuki City.

Murders abound across the city, and the atmosphere grows ominous.

Shirou decides to shelter Sakura in his home.



Along with Saber, the Servant he summons, Shirou allies himself with the magus Rin Tohsaka and takes part in the Holy Grail War.



But the battle starts to go awry as secret maneuvers by unseen forces are put into play.



ABOUT THE FATE FRANCHISE

The Fate franchise began in 2004, with its first series, fate/stay night, which was a Japanese visual novel developed by Type-Moon, which was originally released as an adult game for Windows. The visual novel rose to fame due to its numerous gameplay routes that could be taken due to the choices made by the player. Since 2004, there have been several anime adaptations based on the different "routes" available in the game. A sequel series, Fate/hollow ataraxia was released in 2005 and a prequel, Fate/Zero followed in 2006. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, a reimagining of the series' concepts and ideas, was released in 2007.



All of the visual novels and light novels have received several TV anime series, OVAs, mobile and video game adaptation.



The core story element of every Fate series revolves around a Holy Grail War, a contest between rival mage schools/factions/families where each group selects a champion representative who gains the ability to summon a spirit to fight other factions and their respective spirit. The last spirit/champion left standing will be awarded the Holy Grail, which grants any wish requested.