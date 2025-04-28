ARKNIGHTS: RISE FROM THE EMBER Anime Release Date, Cast, Staff, and Theme Songs Revealed

The highly anticipated third season of the Arknights anime, titled Arknights: Rise from Ember, is officially set to premiere on July 4th, 2025. The new trailer, released by developer Hypergryph and animation studio Yostar Pictures, showcases exciting updates, including the main cast, production staff, and theme song artists. Check out the trailer and visual teaser down below:
Arknights: Rise from Ember Opening and Ending Theme Songs
The trailer previews the powerful opening theme song, "End of Days" performed by ReoNa, known for her emotive and impactful anime music. The ending theme song, "Truth," is performed by Hana Itoki, promising a dramatic musical conclusion to each episode.
Confirmed Voice Cast for Arknights: Rise from Ember
Returning fan-favorite characters and voices include:
Yuki Kaida as Doctor
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amiya
Maaya Sakamoto as Talulah
Shizuka Ishigami as Ch'en
Yōko Hikasa as Kal'tsit
Yui Ogura as Rosmontis
Yuuka Nanri as Theresa
Ayana Taketatsu as W
Kiyono Yasuno as Hoshiguma
Kōichi Yamadera as Wei Yenwu
Noriko Hidaka as Fumizuki
Chiaki Kobayashi as Guard
Ayahi Takagaki as FrostNova
Banjō Ginga as Patriot
Aya Uchida as Alina
Kōhei Amasaki as Mephisto
Shun Horie as Faust
Production Staff for Arknights Season 3
Director: Yuki Watanabe
Assistant Director: Masaki Nishikawa
Animation Character Design: Aya Takafuji
Series Composition: Yostar Pictures
Prop Design: Yoshi Wakayama
Art Director: Minoru Ōnishi (BIC・STUDIO)
Art Setting: Ryū Sakamoto (BIC・STUDIO)
Color Design: Keiko Goto
Director of Photography: Sai Saiun / Kōhei Tanada (Graphinica)
CG Director: Yudai Ueno (IKIF+, Inc.)
Editor: Kengo Shigemura
Sound Director: Yuki Watanabe
Sound Editor: Kiyotaka Kawata
Music Supervisor: Yuki Hayashi
Music Production: Legendoor / grounding lab
Animation Producer: Takehiro Hata
Animation Studio: Yostar Pictures
What is Arknights About?
Arknights is a strategic mobile game set in the dystopian world of Terra, a planet devastated by deadly Catastrophes and powered by the mysterious mineral Originium. The plot focuses on the struggles of Oripathy-infected individuals who are shunned by society. Players follow the story of Rhodes Island, a roving medical company battling both the disease and the militant Reunion Movement.
Originally developed by Hypergryph and Studio Montagne, Arknights launched in China in May 2019 and globally in January 2020. The franchise has since expanded into anime, including:
Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (October 2022, 8 episodes)
Arknights: Perish in Frost (October 2023, 8 episodes)
Additionally, a new web anime titled "U Takes Terra" is in production, featuring the franchise’s joke character U-Official.
Why Arknights: Rise from Ember is One of 2025's Most Anticipated Anime
Following the success of the first two seasons, Arknights: Rise from Ember promises higher production quality, deeper character development, and even more faithful adaptation of the game’s beloved story arcs. With a star-studded cast and powerful music from ReoNa and Hana Itoki, this anime is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of mobile game adaptations and dystopian sci-fi series.
Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more news about Arknights: Rise from Ember. And be ready to watch the new season this summer when it premieres globally on July 4th, 2025!