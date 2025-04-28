ARKNIGHTS: RISE FROM THE EMBER Anime Release Date, Cast, Staff, and Theme Songs Revealed

The highly anticipated third season of the Arknights anime, titled Arknights: Rise from Ember, is officially set to premiere on July 4th, 2025. The new trailer, released by developer Hypergryph and animation studio Yostar Pictures, showcases exciting updates, including the main cast, production staff, and theme song artists. Check out the trailer and visual teaser down below:

Arknights: Rise from Ember Opening and Ending Theme Songs

The trailer previews the powerful opening theme song, "End of Days" performed by ReoNa, known for her emotive and impactful anime music. The ending theme song, "Truth," is performed by Hana Itoki, promising a dramatic musical conclusion to each episode.

Confirmed Voice Cast for Arknights: Rise from Ember

Returning fan-favorite characters and voices include:

Yuki Kaida as Doctor

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amiya

Maaya Sakamoto as Talulah

Shizuka Ishigami as Ch'en

Yōko Hikasa as Kal'tsit

Yui Ogura as Rosmontis

Yuuka Nanri as Theresa

Ayana Taketatsu as W

Kiyono Yasuno as Hoshiguma

Kōichi Yamadera as Wei Yenwu

Noriko Hidaka as Fumizuki

Chiaki Kobayashi as Guard

Ayahi Takagaki as FrostNova

Banjō Ginga as Patriot

Aya Uchida as Alina

Kōhei Amasaki as Mephisto

Shun Horie as Faust

Production Staff for Arknights Season 3

Director: Yuki Watanabe

Assistant Director: Masaki Nishikawa

Animation Character Design: Aya Takafuji

Series Composition: Yostar Pictures

Prop Design: Yoshi Wakayama

Art Director: Minoru Ōnishi (BIC・STUDIO)

Art Setting: Ryū Sakamoto (BIC・STUDIO)

Color Design: Keiko Goto

Director of Photography: Sai Saiun / Kōhei Tanada (Graphinica)

CG Director: Yudai Ueno (IKIF+, Inc.)

Editor: Kengo Shigemura

Sound Director: Yuki Watanabe

Sound Editor: Kiyotaka Kawata

Music Supervisor: Yuki Hayashi

Music Production: Legendoor / grounding lab

Animation Producer: Takehiro Hata

Animation Studio: Yostar Pictures

What is Arknights About?

Arknights is a strategic mobile game set in the dystopian world of Terra, a planet devastated by deadly Catastrophes and powered by the mysterious mineral Originium. The plot focuses on the struggles of Oripathy-infected individuals who are shunned by society. Players follow the story of Rhodes Island, a roving medical company battling both the disease and the militant Reunion Movement.

Originally developed by Hypergryph and Studio Montagne, Arknights launched in China in May 2019 and globally in January 2020. The franchise has since expanded into anime, including:

Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (October 2022, 8 episodes)

Arknights: Perish in Frost (October 2023, 8 episodes)

Additionally, a new web anime titled "U Takes Terra" is in production, featuring the franchise’s joke character U-Official.

Why Arknights: Rise from Ember is One of 2025's Most Anticipated Anime

Following the success of the first two seasons, Arknights: Rise from Ember promises higher production quality, deeper character development, and even more faithful adaptation of the game’s beloved story arcs. With a star-studded cast and powerful music from ReoNa and Hana Itoki, this anime is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of mobile game adaptations and dystopian sci-fi series.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more news about Arknights: Rise from Ember. And be ready to watch the new season this summer when it premieres globally on July 4th, 2025!