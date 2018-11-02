Azoland Pictures To Bring The INITIAL D Anime Film Trilogy To North American Theaters Later This Month
The Initial D Legend trilogy is headed to select U.S. and Canada theaters beginning on February 23. The first two films, Initial D Legend 1: Awakening and Initial D Legend 2: Racer will release as a double-feature on the 23rd while the final installment, Initial D Legend 3: Dream will screen on March 9.
Relive Takumi Fujiwara's rise from tofu delivery driver to semi-professional race car driver with the Initial D anime film trilogy, screening in the U.S. and Canada late-February.
You can head over to Azoland Pictures to see whether a theater near you is playing the film(s) however, showtimes and tickets are not available just yet.
The film will be shown in Japanese with English-subtitles and ticket-purchasers will receive an exclusive limited-edition giveaway.
Takumi Fujiwara is an aloof, spacey high-schooler who does delivery runs in his dad's Toyota AE86 in the dead of night. Despite working at a gas station and having friends who are car nuts, he doesn't know a single thing about cars.
Takumi is introduced into the world of street racing and his natural talent draws attention from all across Gunma. Will Takumi face the challenges or back out from the call of the mountain passes?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]