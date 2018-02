Azoland Pictures To Bring The INITIAL D Anime Film Trilogy To North American Theaters Later This Month

Takumi Fujiwara is an aloof, spacey high-schooler who does delivery runs in his dad's Toyota AE86 in the dead of night. Despite working at a gas station and having friends who are car nuts, he doesn't know a single thing about cars.



Takumi is introduced into the world of street racing and his natural talent draws attention from all across Gunma. Will Takumi face the challenges or back out from the call of the mountain passes?

Thetrilogy is headed to select U.S. and Canada theaters beginning on February 23. The first two films, Initial D Legend 1: Awakening and Initial D Legend 2: Racer will release as a double-feature on the 23rd while the final installment, Initial D Legend 3: Dream will screen on March 9.You can head over to Azoland Pictures to see whether a theater near you is playing the film(s) however, showtimes and tickets are not available just yet.The film will be shown in Japanese with English-subtitles and ticket-purchasers will receive an exclusive limited-edition giveaway.