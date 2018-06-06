BACK STREET GIRLS Unveils Two New Promo Videos For The Upcoming Series

A new upcoming anime called Back Street Girls has released two new promo videos while also announcing the series opening song. Hit the jump for the details.

Jasmine Gyuh's manga comedy series Back Street Girls, a series about three men in the Yakuza who have to become an idol group and keep it a secret, was recently announced to have an accompanying anime later this summer. Their website took the opportunity this week to unveil some new material to help get hte fanbase really excited for the series. One such piece of news was the announcement of the opening song. The song will be called "Gokudoll Music" by the group name Gokudolls Nijigumi, the lead female idol cast in the series will be singing. Two promo videos were also released; while using the same footage, the narration of one is from the men and the other the women. Check them out here!















Quite the unique show to say the least! Will you be catching the show? Share in the usual spot! Back Street Girls premiers in Japan on July 3rd!

