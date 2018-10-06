Bandai Namco Premieres Anime 3D Action Fighting Game, “Jump Force”.

Bandai Namco reveals "Jump Force," a new 3D action fighting game with anime heroes and villains from Dragonball Z, Naruto, and One Piece fighting each other in a ruined New York City.

During Microsoft Press Conference at E3 2018, Bandai Namco revealed the new 3D action fighting game known as “Jump Force” featuring famous characters like Goku and Frieza from

DragonBall Z

, Naruto Uzumaki from

Naruto Shippūden

, and Monkey D. Luffy from

One Piece

all fighting in the very real New York City.

In the trailer, it’s shown that these characters and parts of their world somehow has crossed over to ours. With the heads of the past Hokage on a snowy mountainside, a Thousand Sunny docked across a city at night, Frieza’s spaceship landed on a grassy plain, and a ruined New York City infested with weird plants. Frieza is doing the usual villain work of destroying the city as all our heroes stop him with Kamehamehas, Rasengans, and a Gum Gum Jet Pistol. We also get a quick tease of a duo fighter that no one ever expected to see in a fighting game, Light Yagami & Ryuk from Death Note as they look above the ruined city. {Writing this sounds like fan fiction instead of a news article}

The game is a crazy action brawler like “DragonBall Z Xenoverse” instead of a tactical fighting game like the recently released “Dragonball Fighters Z.” The fighters are shown knocking each other across different areas of a stage, landing powerful punches that send their opponent flying through destructible objects, powering up using their unique forms, and devastating ultimates. You can also switch between three characters during battle and call them up for a support attack to add on more damage. The graphics also align towards the realistic 3D modeling of animation instead of 2D drawn anime style we are used to seeing.

In demo footage, we have also seen portraits of Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto Shippūden) and Zoro (One Piece) as playable characters, but no actual gameplay for them has surfaced. Hints at series like “My Hero Academia” and “Yu Yu Hakusho” making their appearances in the game when the producer, Koji Nakajima, gave a nervous laugh and just said “no comment” when asked about them. He also dropped hints that characters that haven’t been in fighting games could see an appearance in “Jump Force” and that characters will be villains or heroes of their series.

The game is coming out on PS4, Xbox, and PC with no plans for the Switch. It’s planned for a 2019 release date.