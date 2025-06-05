THE JOJO WORLD: The World's First JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Shop Announces July Opening Date

Get ready to step into the world of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. It was announced this week that THE★JOJO WORLD, the world's first-ever, experience-oriented store for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, will open on Thursday, July 24th. The new permanent store is located on the sixth floor of Shibuya PARCO, Tokyo.

Details regarding the store's opening, including advanced reservations, were shared as well. To reduce congestion, advance reservations will be required for entry, with lottery applications and first-come, first-served reservations available through designated periods. The official website has all of the details on how to apply.

In celebration of the announcement, series creator Hirohiko Araki has shared a newly illustrations of the nine JoJo's Bizarre Adventure protagonists. The illustration features Jonathan Joestar, Joseph Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Josuke Higashikata, Giorno Giovanna, Jolyne Cujoh, Johnny Joestar, Josuke Higashikata, Jodio Joestar, and Iggy -- marking the first time all nine JoJo's have been drawn together. These illustrations will also be displayed at the storefront and be featured as part of the store's original exclusive merchandise.

THE★JOJO WORLD brings the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to life with immersive set pieces, interactive experiences, and themed attractions and mini-games. There's also themed food and beverages as well as exclusive merchandise.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a long-running Japanese manga and anime series created by Hirohiko Araki. The manga first began in 1987 and was adapted into an anime series in 2012. The manga is famous for its unique art style, imaginative powers, and multi-generational storytelling.

The series, which is still ongoing, currently spans nine main story arcs, each featuring a new protagonist bearing the "JoJo" nickname. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Japan announced an anime adaptation for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run, which is being produced by David Production, the same studio behind the anime adaptations of the first six parts of the manga.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run is set in the United States in 1890 and follows the protagonist duo of Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced former executioner, as they participate in the lucrative cross country Steel Ball Run race with hopes of winning the $50 million grand prize to make their dreams come true.

With its mixture of compelling characters and intriguing story that blends Western adventure with political intrigue, Steel Ball Run is widely considered to be one of the best -- if not the best -- arcs in the entire JoJo series. There's no scheduled release date for the upcoming installment, although the website noted it is "coming soon."

While Viz Media publishes th English-language version of the manga, only the first six parts are available. However, Part 7, Steel Ball Run, is currently available for pre-order.