DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Posters Spotted In Theaters

Promotional posters for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc have started to go up in theaters across North America, despite the fact that the film is still months away from release.

Moviegoers have posted photos of the posters hanging in theaters such as AMC, which promote the highly anticipated film. The movie isn't set to release in the United States until September 12th, months after it debuts in Japan on July 18th.

Posters for the Infinity Castle movie have started going up!! pic.twitter.com/MlzKSLBRp0 — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 10, 2025

Another fan shared a photo of the poster hanging in a theater in Spain as well, where it also releases on September 12th.

Unfortunately, it's nothing we haven't already seen. This is the same poster that was shared back in March when the release date was first announced.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is an adaptation of the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, covering the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs. The ending will be split into three films, all of which will be released in theaters. While Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One arrives this year, Chapter Two and Chapter Three still do not have release dates.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Even though posters for Infinity Castle Arc have started hitting theaters, we've still yet to see a proper trailer for the movie. So far, all we've seen are posters and teaser videos consisting mostly of static images. A 60-second sneak peek preview did accompany the recent theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie, but Ufotable and Aniplex have not shared it online.

Even leaked footage that was recorded and posted online by fans was immediately pulled by the studio, which issused a stern legal warning. We did, however, get a chance to see the preview, and wrote up a preview of what it featured. Static shots from it were featured in a recent "special announcement" video though.