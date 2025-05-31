Another DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Poster Arrives As Fans Await Trailer

We're now 47 days away from the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Cast Arc, and fans are still awaiting a trailer. Instead, today's milestone was greeted with another promotional poster, this time featuring Gyomei Himejima.

Himejima is one of the most fascinating characters in Demon Slayer. Born blind, Himejima has heightened senses and spiritual awareness and is widely regarded as the strongest Hashira. Although introduced early on in the anime, he didn't have a ton of screentime, but that will change in the Infinity Castle Arc and the Final Battle Arc.

Without getting too far into spoiler territory, Himejima, the Stone Hashira, plays a prominent role in the climactic finale arcs. He joins Sanemi Shinazugawa, Genya Shinazugawa, and Muichiro Tokito in the fight against Kokushibo and eventually the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

The promotional poster features a battle-ready Gyomei Himejima with text that reads: "The curtain rises on the decisive battle."

While the poster was met with general positivity from fans, there's also a bit of frustration as we continue to wait for a trailer and information about the theme song. Now, just 47 days out from its Japan theatrical release, it's anyone's guess as to when the trailer will drop.

Fans who attended the recent theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie were treated to a special preview of the upcoming film. The 60-second sneak peek offered a glimpse into the intense finale that awaits when Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One arrives, but it has not officially been released online. In-theater recordings were leaked online, although they were quickly pulled from the internet due to takedown notices. We do have a write-up of what was shown, and Ufotable and Aniplex recently shared a teaser video comprised of still shots taken from the theatrical preview.

Today's poster comes just one day after Ufotable shared another one spotlighting Sanemi Shinazugawa. It's perhaps no coincidence that posters with both characters come back to back as they both battle Kokushibo together.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is the first film in a planned trilogy of movies that will adapt the climactic finale to Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The trilogy will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs with a synopsis that reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will be released in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by a North American release a few months later on September 12, 2025.