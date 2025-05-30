DEMON SLAYER:KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Release Countdown Spotlights Sanemi Shinazugawa

We're just 48 days away from the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc, and a new promotional visual has been released. The latest illustration is of Sanemi Shinazugawa, a major supporting character in the series.

While Sanemi didn't get much spotlight in the early seasons of the anime, he played a major role in the later arcs. The fact that he's getting his own promotional visual also suggests he'll be a central figure in the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc.

If you're already familiar with Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, then you probably know how important Sanemi is in the Infinity Castle Arc and Final Battle Arc. Without getting into major spoilers, he has a major battle against Upper Rank One Demon, Kokushibo, which is considered to be one of the most brutal battles in the entire series.

Unfortunately, the latest countdown illustration has been met with frustration from fans who have been waiting for Ufotable to release a proper trailer. The first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle trilogy is due to hit theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, so the fact that we haven't seen an official trailer for it is somewhat concerning. There was hope that the 50-day mark would result in a trailer release, but clearly that wasn't the case.

At this point, it's anyone's guess as to when the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will be released, but time is quickly passing.

A special 60-second preview was attached to the recent theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie; however, that has not officially been shared online, and we don't know if it will ever be posted. Although videos of the preview were leaked online, they were quickly taken down due to DMCA notices. In case you missed it, though, we do have a write-up of what was shown.

While the video itself has not been shared online, Ufotable did release a special announcement video which featured a teaser of still shots that seem to have been captured from the preview. What's weird is that Ufotable released multiple special announcement videos recorded at Machi★Asobi Vol. 28, and while the introductions changed for each, they were all the same still shots.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

After its premiere in Japan this summer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will arrive in U.S. theaters on September 12, 2025. Release dates for the second and third movies in the planned trilogy have not yet been announced.