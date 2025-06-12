RONIN WARRIORS (ARMOR LEGEND SAMURAI TROOPERS) Sequel Announced With Teaser Trailer And Visual Poster

Armor Legend Samurai Troopers, perhaps better known here in the United States as Ronin Warriors, is getting a sequel series. Nearly 40 years after the anime first premiered, Sunrise announced today a new series titled Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers.

The upcoming series, which is set to premiere in January 2026, is being produced by Sunrise and directed Yoichi Fujita (Gintama, Mr. Osomatsu) with Shogo Muto (Kamen Rider Build head writer) on series composition. Yuhei Murota (Love Live! franchise) is providing the character designs, while Hideo Okamota, who worked as armor designer for the original Samurai Troopers series, returns to work on the new show's "Yoroigear."

The announcement was accompanied by a brief synopsis with a teaser trailer and visual poster.

Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Arago, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku, and a sinister laugh drowns out the dying hum of electricity, the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit's return!

The website also introduced the show's hero: Gai, voiced by Hiiro Ishibashi (Akatsuki Red in Mr. Villain's Day Off).

"14 years old. His potential as a samurai trooper was discovered, and he began fighting demons wearing red-hot armor," Gai's character description reads. "He has a different sense of taste than most people, and likes unusual flavors."

The original Armor Legend Samurai Troopers was created by Hajime Yatate and animated by Sunrise. The series premiered in Japan in 1988 and ran for a total of 39 episodes. In North America, the series was released as Ronin Warriors in the mid-90s.

The series follows five young warriors, each in possession of mystical armor and weapons, as they attempt to defend Earth from Talpa, an ancient demon lord from the Netherworld, and his four Dark Warlords.

The anime may have only run for 39 episodes, but it also spawned three OVA series: Gaiden (1989), Legend of the Inferno Armor (1989-1990), and Message (1991).

The original Samurai Troopers is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll with a synopsis that reads:

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers will premiere in January 2026.