Basketball Anime AHIRU NO SORA Will Be Simulcast By Sentai Filmworks

He may be shorter in stature, but Sora Kurumatani can soar and score on the basketball court! With a passion for the sport he inherited from his mother, Sora vows to her that he’ll take top prize at a high school basketball tournament… but there’s one problem. His new school’s basketball club has turned into a hangout for delinquents! Will Sora’s sheer tenacity and amazing three-point shooting change their minds and get the club up and running again?

The Fall 2019 anime sesaon kicks off in just 1 week and one of the new titles fans are anxious to see is Diomedia's adaptation of Takeshi Hinata's basketball manga, Ahiru no Sora.While primarily a blu-ray/DVD company, Sentai typically partners with an anime streaming outfit to simulcast and/or simuldub any coveted new shows the Texas-based company manages to license. In years past, Sentain has partnered with the now-defunct Anime Strike, Netflix, Toonami and HiDive. As such, expect an announcement in the coming days revealing that Ahiru no Sora will be streaming on either Crunchyroll and/or HiDive.