Basketball Anime AHIRU NO SORA Will Be Simulcast By Sentai Filmworks
The Fall 2019 anime sesaon kicks off in just 1 week and one of the new titles fans are anxious to see is Diomedia's adaptation of Takeshi Hinata's basketball manga, Ahiru no Sora.
Studio Diomedēa's highly anticipated TV anime adaptation of Takeshi Hinata's basketball manga, Ahiru no Sora will debut this October as part of a stacked Fall 2019 anime season lineup.
While primarily a blu-ray/DVD company, Sentai typically partners with an anime streaming outfit to simulcast and/or simuldub any coveted new shows the Texas-based company manages to license. In years past, Sentain has partnered with the now-defunct Anime Strike, Netflix, Toonami and HiDive. As such, expect an announcement in the coming days revealing that Ahiru no Sora will be streaming on either Crunchyroll and/or HiDive.
He may be shorter in stature, but Sora Kurumatani can soar and score on the basketball court! With a passion for the sport he inherited from his mother, Sora vows to her that he’ll take top prize at a high school basketball tournament… but there’s one problem. His new school’s basketball club has turned into a hangout for delinquents! Will Sora’s sheer tenacity and amazing three-point shooting change their minds and get the club up and running again?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]