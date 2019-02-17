BOX OFFICE: ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Estimated For $40M+ Overseas In Week 2
James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation opened over an extended holiday weekend and is projected to bring in $41.7M from Thu-Mon. The manga adaptation opened overseas last week, where it earned $31.5M in its first weekend. Analysts are predicting that when the final numbers are tallied on Tuesday, the film should stand at $130.8M worldwide.
In North America, Alita: Battle Angel is projected to earn $41.7. in its first weekend of release, while international territories are expected to return $40-$50M.
The film has an estimated production budget of $170-$180M so it will need significantly more substantial returns to turn a profit and guarantee that the sequel it lays the groundwork for actually gets made.
Luckily, the film has yet to open in China and Japan, the two territories where Alita: Battle Angel are expected to see significant box office returns.
