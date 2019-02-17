BOX OFFICE: ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Estimated For $40M+ Overseas In Week 2

Fox's ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL fought her way to the top spot this weekend with $27M over the traditional weekend, $33M 4-day, and $41M since dropping earlier this week. Killin' it...except for that pesky $170M budget.

