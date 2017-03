BERSERK Manga To Resume This Month After 6-Month Hiatus

ABOUT BERSERK

With 38 volumes already under his belt, Kentaro Miura will once again resume work on Berserk, with a new chapter appearing in the March 24 release of Young Animal magazine. The second season of the anime kicks off on April 7. If you've only been following the anime series, I guess the above image is a spoiler of sorts as Guts eventually starts to show the signs of his titanic struggle against a multitude of demonic forces and begins to go gray and become a bit slower.The first season of the Berserk 2016 series tackled the Conviction arc, with the second season set to adapt the Falcon of the Millenium arc of the manga.Berserk is a Japanese, fantasy manga series from celebrated mangaka Kentaro Miura. Set in a medieval Europe-inspired dark fantasy world, the story centers on the characters of Guts, a lone mercenary, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the Band of the Hawk. Oriental Light and Magic produced a 25-episode anime adaptation that aired from 1997-98. A three-part animated film series was released in 2012 which retold the Golden Age arc, which was previously depicted in the '98 anime.Black Swordsman Arc - Vol. 1 -Vol.3 (partial)Golden Age Arc - Vol. 3 (partial) - Vol. 14 {FLASHBACK}Conviction Arc - Vol. 14 (partial) - Vol. 21Falcon of the Millenium Empire Arc - Vol. 22 - Vol. 35 (partial)Fantasia Arc - Vol. 35 (partial) - ongoingThe 1997 anime featured a heavily condensced adaptation of the Black Swordsman arc for the first episode before tackling the Gold Age arc for the remaining 24 episodes. In 2012, a three-part film series was released, which retold the Golden Age arc using cgi animation and adhered to the manga more closely. It should be noted that despite being published first, the events of the Black Swordsman arc occur AFTER the Golden Age arc. In short, the Golden Age arc is a flashback. With it being the earliest chronological point in the series, it stands to reason that's why both the anime series and films started with the Golden Age arc.