BERSERK Manga To Resume This Month After 6-Month Hiatus

Related Headlines

New BERSERK (2016) TV Anime To Kickoff Season 2 April 7 The Berserk TV anime will premiere its second season on April 7. Millepensee and GEMBA gradually improved the show's cg quality over the course of the first season so there's cause for optimism.

Looks Like The New BERSERK Anime Is Only 12 Episodes Details on Berserk's Blu-ray box set have revealed that the currently ongoing CG anime from GEMBA and Millepensee will only consist of 12 episodes, which contradicts previous rumors that this was a 2-cour show.