BLACK BUTLER's Live Action Adaption Coming Soon From FUNimation
The Black Butler live action movie is set in the year 2020 where Eastern and Western cultures have merged. In the new world a girl named Shiori Genpō, a descendant of the Phantomhive family, is charged with running the prosperous Funtom Corporation. There is a catch however . . . only males can run a family. Since she is a woman she hides herself behind the guise of a man name Kiyoharu.
The live action Black Butler movie is coming soon from FUNimation. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
As Kiyojaru, she receives difficult tasks from the queen. Since the tasks are difficult she has a protector Sebastian Michaelis, a demon, who watches over her in exchange for slowly consuming soul. The movie can be pre-ordered through FUNimation. Check out the trailer and the cast below!
Main Characters:
Sebastian Michaelis played by Hiro Mizushima
Shiori Genpō played by Ayame Goriki
Hanae Wakatsuki played by Yuka
Lin played by Mizuki Yamamoto
Jay the Undertaker played by Louis Kurihara
Supporting Characters:
Takaaki Matsumiya played by Takuro Ohno
Arihito Genpo played by Ken Kaito
Akashi played by Tomomi Maruyama
Charles Bennett Sato played by Yuu Shirota
Ichizo Tokisawa played by Ken Yasuda
Munemitsu Aoki played by Satoshi Hashimoto
Shinpei Kuzo played by Masato Ibu
Saneatsu Nekoma played by Goro Kishitani
Tanaka played played by Taro Shigaki
Youzo Shinozaki played by Ichirota Miyagawa
Erika Genpo played by Chiaki Horan
About Black Bulter:
Inspired by the hit anime series Black Butler, this live-action adaptation brings an all-new story featuring a familiar demon butler doing what butlers do best: helping their masters seek revenge. The Black Butler is back-and there's an all-new mystery to be solved. It'll take one hell of a butler to figure it out!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]