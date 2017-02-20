Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

BLACK BUTLER's Live Action Adaption Coming Soon From FUNimation

BLACK BUTLER's Live Action Adaption Coming Soon From FUNimation

The live action Black Butler movie is coming soon from FUNimation. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

KILLAMOJO | 2/20/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
The Black Butler live action movie is set in the year 2020 where Eastern and Western cultures have merged. In the new world  a girl named Shiori Genpō, a descendant of the Phantomhive family, is charged with running the prosperous Funtom Corporation. There is a catch however . . . only males can run a family. Since she is a woman she hides herself behind the guise of a man name Kiyoharu.

As Kiyojaru, she receives difficult tasks from the queen. Since the tasks are difficult she has a protector Sebastian Michaelis, a demon, who watches over her in exchange for slowly consuming soul. The movie can be pre-ordered through FUNimation. Check out the trailer and the cast below! 


Main Characters:

Sebastian Michaelis played by Hiro Mizushima
Shiori Genpō played by Ayame Goriki 
Hanae Wakatsuki played by Yuka
Lin played by Mizuki Yamamoto 
Jay the Undertaker played by Louis Kurihara

Supporting Characters:

Takaaki Matsumiya played by Takuro Ohno
Arihito Genpo played by Ken Kaito
Akashi played by Tomomi Maruyama
Charles Bennett Sato played by Yuu Shirota
Ichizo Tokisawa played by Ken Yasuda
Munemitsu Aoki played by Satoshi Hashimoto
Shinpei Kuzo played by Masato Ibu
Saneatsu Nekoma played by Goro Kishitani
Tanaka played played by Taro Shigaki
Youzo Shinozaki played by Ichirota Miyagawa
Erika Genpo played by Chiaki Horan

About Black Bulter:

Inspired by the hit anime series Black Butler, this live-action adaptation brings an all-new story featuring a familiar demon butler doing what butlers do best: helping their masters seek revenge. The Black Butler is back-and there's an all-new mystery to be solved. It'll take one hell of a butler to figure it out!
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]