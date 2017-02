BLACK BUTLER's Live Action Adaption Coming Soon From FUNimation

The live action Black Butler movie is coming soon from FUNimation. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

The Black Butler live action movie is set in the year 2020 where Eastern and Western cultures have merged. In the new world a girl named Shiori Genpō, a descendant of the Phantomhive family, is charged with running the prosperous Funtom Corporation. There is a catch however . . . only males can run a family. Since she is a woman she hides herself behind the guise of a man name Kiyoharu.As Kiyojaru, she receives difficult tasks from the queen. Since the tasks are difficult she has a protector Sebastian Michaelis, a demon, who watches over her in exchange for slowly consuming soul. The movie can be pre-ordered through FUNimation . Check out the trailer and the cast below!

About Black Bulter:



Inspired by the hit anime series Black Butler, this live-action adaptation brings an all-new story featuring a familiar demon butler doing what butlers do best: helping their masters seek revenge. The Black Butler is back-and there's an all-new mystery to be solved. It'll take one hell of a butler to figure it out!

Sebastian Michaelis played by Hiro MizushimaShiori Genpō played by Ayame GorikiHanae Wakatsuki played by YukaLin played by Mizuki YamamotoJay the Undertaker played by Louis KuriharaTakaaki Matsumiya played by Takuro OhnoArihito Genpo played by Ken KaitoAkashi played by Tomomi MaruyamaCharles Bennett Sato played by Yuu ShirotaIchizo Tokisawa played by Ken YasudaMunemitsu Aoki played by Satoshi HashimotoShinpei Kuzo played by Masato IbuSaneatsu Nekoma played by Goro KishitaniTanaka played played by Taro ShigakiYouzo Shinozaki played by Ichirota MiyagawaErika Genpo played by Chiaki Horan