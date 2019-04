BLACK CLOVER English-Dub Voice Actors Reveal Engagement

The English-dub voice actors for Asta (Dallas Reid) and Noelle (Jill Harris) took to Twitter to reveal that they got engaged over Easter weekend.

Went to the Renn Faire with my fiancé today. Did I mention that @FortWorthReid and I are engaged? ‘Cause we are. pic.twitter.com/ljjPBRQmIy — Jill Harris (@jillybeannomnom) April 20, 2019



In 2018, I went to the renaissance fair with my girlfriend, @jillybeannomnom. Today I went with my fiancé. I’ve always talked about all the stuff I want to do. I knew she was the one when she started pressing me to actually do them. But, more on that later. pic.twitter.com/zzd3qmx8z6 — Dallas Reid (@FortWorthReid) April 20, 2019

There's romance brewing on screen and off in Black Clover. There are a ton of fans who ship Asta and Noelle from the Black Clover TV anime and it seems their voice actors took things to the next level. Dallas Reide and Jill Harris recently revealed that they became engaged this past weekend. The two voice actors are part of Funimation's staple of English-dub voice actors and have some other impressive credits outside of Black Clover.Dalls has lended his voice to Boogiepop Never Laughs, My Hero Academia, Sakura Quest, Tokyo Ghoul:re and Tsurezure Children. Jill has appeared on Fuuka, Hanebado!, Orange Boogiepop Never Laughs, Sakura Quest and Tokyo Ghoul:re as well.