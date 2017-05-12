BLACK CLOVER: PROJECT KNIGHTS Video Game Revealed For PS4 And PC

Bandai Namco has released a teaser trailer for the new video game titled Black Clover: Project Knights! Read on to get more information!

During one of the commerical breaks of the latest episode of the Black Clover anime, Bandai Namco announced that Yuki Tabata's series is officially making the leap to video games. The video game will be titled Black Clover: Project Knights, Bandai Namco's game is due out worldwide in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC (PS4-only in Japan), and you can see the quick teaser trailer down below!







For those of you who are unfamiliar with, or are fans of the anime series, here is the trailer and the synopsis down below so you that you can familiarize yourself with the Black Clover franchise more!







Black Clover Synopsis: Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. Locked in a friendly rivalry, they work hard towards their goal. While Yuno excels at magic, Asta has a problem uncommon in this world: he has no powers! But, on the day they receive their grimoires, they surprise everyone. To reach their goal, they’ll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic.

