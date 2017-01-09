BLACK CLOVER Simuldub Announced By Funimation For The Fall Anime Season
From the creators of Yu Yu Hakusho, Tokyo Ghoul and Naruto comes a new anime series called Black Clover! Funimation has released a new announcement trailer for the series as well as announcing that it will be released with their exclusive Simuldub feature. In this clip we get to see a young boy in a world of magic who cant cast spells?! Then on a magical day where they recieve their grimores, one boy gets a magical gold four leaf clover which brings lots of good luck. Then we see that all of the characters are trying to become the almighty "Wizard King". Then we see a magical grimore thats got a black 4 leaf clover which belongs to one of the characters. The series will have a release in the fall of 2017.
Here is the official promotional trailer of Black Clover for your viewing followed by a short synopsis of the series below it. What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you interested in this new series? Will you be watching it when it comes out with simuldub? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Black Clover Synopsis:
Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. Locked in a friendly rivalry, they work hard towards their goal. While Yuno excels at magic, Asta has a problem uncommon in this world: he has no powers! But, on the day they receive their grimoires, they surprise everyone. To reach their goal, they’ll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic.
