BLACK CLOVER Has Cast Asta's Swordsmanship Teacher

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed three members joining the cast of the magic shonen anime series, Black Clover. The three actors joining are: Satoshi Mikami as Fanzell Kruger, Misako Tomioka as Dominante Code and Sayaka Senbongi as Mariella. Fanzell Kruger is a former soldier of the Diamond Kingdom and will become Asta's swordsmanship teacher.



Dominante Code is a witch and a former craftsman from the Diamond Kingdom, she is Fanzell's wife. Mariella is a former assassin of the Diamond Kingdom and was charged with bringing the deserters, Fanzell and Dominante back. However, she encounters Asta and just like everybody else, chooses a different path in life.



The magazine also revealed the anime is heading towards the Invasion of the Witches' Forest arc, where armies from the Eye of the Midnight Sun and Diamond Kingdom attack the Witches' Forest. There is only one visual provided and that is Fanzell Kruger's character design.