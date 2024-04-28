New ONE PIECE Prequel Novel For Roronoa Zoro Announced

Curious about the past of Roronoa Zoro? A new One Piece novel has been announced that will examine the past of the former Pirate Hunter.

As revealed by Shonen Jump News on social media, the new One Piece novel, titled "Zoro - Josho Sasakaze," will serve as a prequel story for Roronoa Zoro before he joined the Straw Hat Pirates and became Monkey D. Luffy's second-in-command.

ONE PIECE Magazine Vol. 18 will be a Special 'Wings' Feature for Zoro and Sanji. The issue will include a special poster, in-depth character information, and stickers.



A new novel titled 'ZORO - Josho Sasakaze' will also be published, focusing on his past before meeting Luffy. pic.twitter.com/SfekPzMdNm — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 25, 2024

It was further revealed that the novel is being written by Jun Esaka with illustrations by Nakamaru.

Jun Esaka is the author of several Naruto light novels within the Naruto Shinden and the Naruto Resuden series. This includes 2019's Kakashi Retsuden: The Sixth Hokage and the Failure Boy, Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, and Naruto Retsuden: Naruto Uzumaki and the Spiral Destiny.

Esaka previously penned Heroines, the female-driven One Piece novel featuring Nami, Nico Robin, Boa Hancock, Uta, and more. Esaka also worked on the One Piece novel, Odyssey, an adaptation of the One Piece Odyssey video game that will be released on the Nintendo Switch this July.

#ONEPIECE



OFFICIAL

We are getting,

ONE PIECE novel ZORO

JOSHŌ SASAKAZE



"Before meeting Luffy - Episodes from the time when I was called “Ari” are revealed "



Novel : Jun Esaka (did OP novel HEROINES series and novel ODYSSEY)

Illustration : Nakamaru (did OP novel ODYSSEY) pic.twitter.com/nz7tcOk8LN — 𝚭𝚰𝚱𝚫 🌕 (@MoonGod_Zika) April 25, 2024

It was also revealed that One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 "will be a Special 'Wings' feature for Zoro and Sanji." It will include a special poster, in-depth character information, and stickers.

Roronoa Zoro, a skilled swordsman and former Pirate Hunter, is one of the most popular characters in the One Piece manga. With fans wanting to know more of his past, this should help fill in some of the mysterious details surrounding the character.

Sanji recently received his own spin-off manga from the creative team behind Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma. Available in English by Viz Media, One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji explores various points of Sanji's life before and after he joined the Straw Hat Pirates.

For those who have yet to watch One Piece, you can find episodes of the anime series available to stream on Crunchyroll. Last year, Netflix released a live-action adaptation. The first season was met with glowing reviews, and a second season is now on the way.