BLACK CLOVER's Seabed Temple Arc Is Set to Introduce Two New Characters

With the coming of the Seabed Temple arc, Black Clover is set to introduce two characters in the form of Gifso and Kiato. Will they be an enemy of the Black Bulls? We'll find out.

Two new characters are coming to Black Clover in the near future as the series moves into the Seabed Temple arc. This should be interesting since the latest episode appears to be setting up a major battle between the Sea Mages and the Black Bulls.

As for who the two new characters are, well, we know one of them is the High Priest who goes by the name Gifso, while the other, known as Kiato, has been shown off a bit in the opening credits.

The beginning of the Seabed Temple arc will see the Black Bulls traveling to a temple in the middle of the ocean where they are tasked to capture a magical stone. This arc is expected to feature more impressive magical battles along with powers we’ve yet to see in action.

Two new BC characters:

Kiato voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

and Jifuso voiced by Cho. They will appear on episode 42 which will air July 24th. pic.twitter.com/u7RleqtsFf — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) July 20, 2018

We hope this new arc improves greatly because the series is in dire need of that. It started fine, but was only kept down by Asta’s annoying voice. However, as time passed by, fans got used to his annoyance and just wanted to see him succeed.

Unfortunately, things slowed down quite a lot, making for an uninteresting series. Too much of the regular Shonen tropes and jokes that fail to hit their target.

With the rise of the Seabed Temple arc, we’re hoping for more action, more seriousness, and less stupidity from Asta and the Black Bulls.