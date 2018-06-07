Check Out The New "Karna's Revenge" Story Mode Trailer For BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS

A new trailer for Bandai Namco's upcoming video game adaptation Black Clover: Quartet Knights recently dropped which shows off the game's story and game-modes. Hit the jump to check it out...

Bandai Namco Entertainment's upcoming Black Clover : Quartet Knights game recently got another promo video - this time focusing on the game's story, game-modes, and character-types.



Check out the new trailer below:

Quartet Knights is set to debut on September 14 for both Playstation 4 and PC - but one day earlier in Japan. A pre-order bonus is available in the form of a young Yami playable character, and an exclusive skin.

Asta, Yuno, Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, Gauche Adlai, Magna Swing, Luck Voltia, Yami Sukehiro, young Yami Sukehiro, Vanessa Enoteca, Charmy Pappitson, Klaus Lunette, and an original character named Karuna are the currently confirmed playable characters - and there will possibly be more to come.

The third-person PVP game is based on a manga which released back in 2015 which has sold more than 4.8 million copies in print. An adaptation for TV debuted in Japan last year.



What do you think about the new trailer for Black Clover: Quartet Knights?