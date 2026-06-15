Black Clover Season 2 To Premiere In October With Crunchyroll Streaming The Anime's Return

The official website for Black Clover confirmed that the anime will return for its second season this October. Season 2 will begin broadcasting on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks, while Crunchyroll confirming it will continue to stream the series when it returns.

In addition to the premiere window, it was revealed that Ayataka Tanemura, who directed parts of the original anime as well as the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie, is serving as director for the new season. Additional staff members were also announced, including Keiichiro Ochi (The Quintessential Quintuplets) as series composer, Itsuko Takeda as character designer, and Minako Seki as music composer, while Studio Pierrot returns to handle animation production.

Tanemura shared a new illustration along with the following message:

I'll be directing again! Asta and everyone are finally back after a long wait! We're pushing ourselves to the limit to show you an even more powerful version of them! Please support Asta and everyone in their new adventures!! -Tanemura

While we'll have to wait until October for Black Clover to return, fans attending Anime Expo next month will actually have a chance to watch the first episode. A special panel for Black Clover will be held on Saturday, July 4th at the Peacock Theater in the Los Angeles Convention Center. The panel will feature the premiere screening of the first episode of the second season with special guests, including director Ayataka Tanemura, and voice actor taketo Kajiwara (role of Asta).

Though referred to now as Black Clover Season 2, this is technically the fifth season of the anime series, which ran for four seasons — a total of 170 episodes — from October 2017 through march 2021. Season 2 will continue to adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. With so much time between seasons, the anime also shared a retrospective video that summarizes those earlier seasons.

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

Produced by Studio Pierrot, Black Clover is based on Yuki Tabata’s manga of the same name. The original voice cast is returning to reprise their roles, including Gakuto Kajiwara as Asta, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno, Junichi Suwabe as Yami Sukehiro, Kana Yuki as Noelle Silva and Hiro Shimono as Nacht Faust. Seasons 1-4 of the Black Clover anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll, which hosts all 170 episodes with subtitles and English dubs.