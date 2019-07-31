BLACKFOX Spin-Off Live-Action Movie Casts Chihiro Yamamoto As Rikka

Blackfox: Age of the Ninja is a live-action spin-off of the popular anime, Blackfox. The main cast members have been cast, along with Chihiro Yamamoto as Rikka.

There's a live-action movie called Blackfox: Age of the Ninja in the works, much to the surprise of no one. The movie is based on the anime, Blackfox, and from what we have seen so far, it looks very good.

Now, new information from the official website says Chihiro Yamamoto has been cast to play Rikka Isurugi, the main protagonist in the show. When it comes down to other cast members, we understand they include Maimi Yajima, Sakurako Ōkubo, Asami Fujioka, Yuki Kubota, Hideo Ishiguro, Kanon Miyahara, Masayuki Deai, and Koji Nakamura.

Here is the official description of the movie:

The era when Samurai and Ninja existed in Japan. Rikka Isurugi was born and raised in a Ninja clan secluded from society. He has met Miya, a girl with a mysterious power, who got lost in the mountains. Despite Rikka being concerned that someone is pursuing Miya, she asks Hyoue Isurugi, the head of Isurugi clan, to avenger her father. Soon after, Rikka faces danger with the attack of the Negoro group but….

We should note that the anime takes place in the future, while the live-action movie will take place in the past.