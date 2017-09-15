BLADE RUNNER 2049 Gets An Anime Prequel Directed By COWBOY BEBOP'S Shinichiro Watanabe
With Blade Runner 2049 set to open this fall, a "Blade Runner Blackout 2022" anime short tie-in has been announced. News of the tie-in hit Japanese news sites early Friday morning. An English translation of the report is below:
Just ahead of its October 27th release date in Japan, Blade Runner 2049 will have an animated prequel short film directed by none other than Cowboy Bebop's own Shinichiro Watanabe.
Director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) is directing an animated short tie-in to the Blade Runner 2049 film, which opens in Japan on October 27. The short is titled "Blade Runner Black Out 2022."
The anime will take place in the year 2022, between the original Blade Runner film, which takes place in 2019, and its sequel Blade Runner 2049. The story will involve a large power outage on the west coast of the United States.
Here is the staff and cast that has been announced so far:
[Staff]
Director / Screenwriter: Shinichiro Watanabe
Character Design / Drawing Director: Shukou Murase (Cowboy Bebop animator, Halo Legends, Gundam)
Music: Flying Lotus
Production : CygamesPictures Co., Ltd.
[Cast]
Iggy: Kenichiro Matsuda (Ghost in the Shell's Batou)
Trixy: Ichigo Aoba
Len: Makoto Furukawa (One Punch Man's Saitama)
We also have a short video clip featuring animation tests and character designs for your viewing pleasure!
