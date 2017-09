BLADE RUNNER 2049 Gets An Anime Prequel Directed By COWBOY BEBOP'S Shinichiro Watanabe

Director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) is directing an animated short tie-in to the Blade Runner 2049 film, which opens in Japan on October 27. The short is titled "Blade Runner Black Out 2022."



The anime will take place in the year 2022, between the original Blade Runner film, which takes place in 2019, and its sequel Blade Runner 2049. The story will involve a large power outage on the west coast of the United States.

With Blade Runner 2049 set to open this fall, a "Blade Runner Blackout 2022" anime short tie-in has been announced. News of the tie-in hit Japanese news sites early Friday morning. An English translation of the report is below:Here is the staff and cast that has been announced so far:[Staff]Director / Screenwriter: Shinichiro WatanabeCharacter Design / Drawing Director: Shukou Murase (Cowboy Bebop animator, Halo Legends, Gundam)Music: Flying LotusProduction : CygamesPictures Co., Ltd.[Cast]Iggy: Kenichiro Matsuda (Ghost in the Shell's Batou)Trixy: Ichigo AobaLen: Makoto Furukawa (One Punch Man's Saitama)We also have a short video clip featuring animation tests and character designs for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of the article? Are you familiar with the franchise? Do you think Shinichiro will kill it as director for the prequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!