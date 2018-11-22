BLEACH animator shows his talents by designing Venom

Ever wondered what Venom would look like when designed by former Bleach animator, Masashi Kudo? Well, now you can, and guess what? It looks amazing.

Bleach is one of the best anime series of all time, and it has a lot to do with the story and the overall animation. So when we heard that Bleach animator shared his take on Venom recently, we had to take notice.

The animator in question is no other but Masashi Kudo, and he quite regularly shares his character designs on Twitter and other social media platforms. His recent creation, Venom, is one of his best yet, and we hope to see more in the future.

Now, while the first Venom movie didn’t achieve what it wanted where critics and fans alike are concerned, the movie went on to do well at the box office. However, the design from Masashi Kudo won’t land him a huge sum of cash, but it appears to draw more positive reviews than the live-action movie itself.

It looks really good for sure, which leaves us to wonder if Marvel will ever release a Venom anime in the distant future. The company doesn’t have a lot of success where anime is concerned, but things can definitely change.

Any love for DC Comics?

Yes, Kudo has shared his take on several characters from DC in the past, and they include the likes of Superman, The Joker, and others.

At the end of the day, while we do enjoy what Masashi Kudo shares on Twitter, we’d prefer to have a reboot of Bleach. That will likely never happen at this rate, but hey, we as the fans will continue to dream.