BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT Season 2's Episode Count Revealed
Studio Bones is back with another season of Blood Blockade Battlefront after the first season premiered in October 2015. Following a six-month delay between the first season's episode 11 and episode 12, season just began airing as a simulcast on Crunchyroll for the Fall 2017 anime season. Like the previous season, the sophmore season will consist of 12 episodes as the show's official website is already revealing details on the show's home video release schedule.
The first episode of Blood Blockade Battlefront's new season just showed up on Crunchyroll but home video info has already been released.
It seems the new season will be split into 6 volumes, with each release containing 2 episodes and a variety of extras. In addition to Crunchyroll, a simuldub is also available on FUNimation.
Trigun creator, Yasuhiro Nightow, returns with a frantic new series — Blood Blockade Battlefront!
In Nightow''s new world, a breach between Earth and the netherworlds has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. They''ve lived together for years, in a world of crazy crime sci-fi sensibilities. Now someone is threatening to sever the bubble, and a group of stylish superhumans is working to keep it from happening.
Like Trigun, Nightow''s Blood Blockade Battlefront is non-stop action, unbridled imagination, and a ton of strange weaponry.
