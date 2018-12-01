BLUE EXORCIST Will Be Getting A New Live-Action Adaptation By Robot Underdog
The founders of Robot Underdog released a new video announcing their next big project. Rita and Donnie McMillan let fans know that they would be adapting Blue Exorcist for live-action before explaining the decision of why they chose Blue Exorcist over Attack On Titan to get an adaptation.
“We really love this anime because it deals with the main character finding his purpose and also finding his place according to how his human father Shiro raised him,” Rita said.
“We also love this anime because its main character is in this crazy predicament where they all of a sudden get powers and are now forced into a completely different life from the one they once knew before. This anime really lends itself to live-action because of darkened tone. You’ve seen movies like Constantine or The Exorcist already tackle these topics and make great live-action films. So, we’re really excited to see what we can do.”
Watch the official video from Robot Underdogs Youtube channel now down below!
As for when the Blue Exorcist will begin production, there is no word on, but fans are very eager to see how it goes. Robot Underdog is best-known by fans for its work on Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope, a short fan-film based on Akira Toriyama’s series. The project went viral once it hit Youtube, and fans were quick to praise its canon-compliant take. Blue Exorcist has the potential to be another big hit for Robot Underdog, and if Hollywood messes up its next anime adaptations, then they will really have no excuses to not make more films.
For those who are not familiar with the Blue Exorcist franchise, here is a trailer followed by a short synopsis of the series for your viewing pleasure!
Blue Exorcist Synopsis: The series tells the story of Rin Okumura and his twin brother Yukio. The pair are raised by an Exorcist named Shiro, and their lives take a turn when they learn Satan is their real father. Rin comes to find he inherited Satan’s demonic powers, and he chooses to become an Exorcist by going to True Cross Academy. However, the boy learns the job isn’t an easy one when Yukio winds up being his teacher, and he still has Satan hot on his tail.
