BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- Celebrates Success With New Trailer Ahead Of North American Debut

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- has been out in Japanese theaters for a little over two weeks and in celebration of the film's early success, we've got a brand new trailer.

The special trailer focuses on the trajectory of Nagi and Reo. Check it out below!

Premiering in October 2022, Blue Lock anime series is based on the award-winning manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura that debuted back in 2018. The sports-themed series follows the development of a training regimen, called Blue Lock, which is designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school soccer (football) player, joins the program with the hopes of becoming the best striker in the world. The synopsis for the series reads:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

The anime series adaptation was a smash hit as Blue Lock became one of the most popular sports-themed animes in the world. Shortly after the first season ended, it was announced that the series would continue with a second season as well as a feature film.

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- is a film adaptation of the spin-off manga that began serialization in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on in June 2022. Also written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, -Episode Nagi- is follows the events of Blue Lock, but through the perspective of Seishiro Nagi. It acts as both a prequel and a side story that should help flesh out the anime before the arrival of Season 2.

The synopsis for Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- reads:

“That’s a hassle.” That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious Blue Lock Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- is scheduled to debut in theaters across the United States on June 28th. The film is directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa with character designs by Yusuke Nomura, Screenplay/Composition by Taku Kishimoto and music by Jun Maruyama.