BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS New Episode Postponed Due To COVID-19

The sequel series to Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has announced a delay on new episodes due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for details on the delay!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is the sequel series to the iconinc series, Naruto. The series tells the story of Naruto's son Boruto, who ends up on his own perilous adventures with the new generations of kids who came from characters of the original series. The series was such a hit that the manga spawned an anime series. While it had a slow start, the series has finally found its footing and is mounting in action and stakes by each episode.

Originally, the series aired in Japan back in 2017, while also simulcasting on Hulu and Crunchyroll thanks to Viz Media, and has been running since. As of now, the series is on its way to 200 episodes, airing weekly in Japan. Toonami later premiered the English dub in 2018 and will stay on the programming block, for the forseeable future.

Due to the state of emergency that Japan announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many anime, manga, stage plays and concerts have been put on hold or cancelled. This has sadly included new episodes for Boruto. The series will reach the 154th episode on April 26th however, new episodes of the series have now been put on a hold. Until the new episode announces its release date, the series will be airing reruns from the first episode on. The anime had entered the Mujina Bandits arc this past January.





Sad for the delay? Going to use the opportunity to catch up on missed episodes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!