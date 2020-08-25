BY THE GRACE OF THE GODS TV Anime's New Trailer Confirms October Release Date

The TV anime adaptation of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra's ongoing By the Grace of the Gods (Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko) light novel series has released a new trailer confirming an October 4 premiere. Roy and Ririnra started the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2014, where anyone can submit light novels online. Over three years later, the Japanese publishing company Hobby Japan acquired the rights to the series, where 8 volumes of the series have been published since September 2017. A manga version drawn by Ranran has also been published in Square Enix's Manga UP! since November 2017.

The preview below features a snippet of Azusa Tadokoro's OP for the show, "Kind World" ("Yasashii Sekai). Popular Thailand YouTuber MindaRyn, who is known for covering anime songs, is providing the ED, "Blue Rose knows" which will be her first professional single.

Takeyuki Yanase, who previously directed the similar In Another World With My Smartphone is directing. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is adapting the script while Kaho Deguchi handles character designs.

Ryouma Takebayashi dies in his sleep at the age of 39 after leading a life of misfortune. Taking pity on him, three deities offer him the chance to reincarnate in a world of magic where he has only one mission: to be himself and enjoy life. They bestow upon Ryouma powerful physical abilities as well as the affinity to master all elements, and promise to watch over him. His new life as a young child officially starts when he is teleported into a forest.



Three years go by. Having spent most of his time researching slimes, Ryouma has managed to evolve unique kinds of slimes, training an army of them while developing his magic abilities. Although the young boy is happy with his hermit existence and comfortable cave home, he somewhat misses the company of humans. But after healing an injured member of a passing group of travelers from a duke's household, Ryouma is persuaded to go with them and exit the forest accompanied by his menagerie of slimes. A whole new world awaits him, where his skills as a magic user and slime tamer continue to elicit surprise and admiration.