Canada Will Finally Get Their FATE/STAY NIGHT HEAVEN's FEEL Screenings
The Heaven's Feel route of the Fate/stay night light novel series is being adapted in an anime film trilogy and the first installment hit Japanese theaters on October 14. Select U.S. theaters began playing the film on November 17. While many theaters have completed their run, a few are still showing the film thru December. Click here for listings.
Aniplex of America released Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower in select U.S. theaters on November 17th but left Canda in the wind.
For the Canadian run, Azoland Pictures is handling screenings, with showings in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec on January 14, 2018.
The second film in the Heaven's Feel trilogy is titled Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly and will be released in Japanese theaters in 2018.
SYNOPSIS
"IF I BECAME A BAD PERSON, WOULD YOU BE ABLE TO FORGIVE ME?”
The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought.
10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City. Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu's dying wish.
There's a young girl by Shirou's side who's in love with him—Sakura Matou.
Every morning, she goes to Shirou's house to make breakfast and dinner for him, bringing kindness into the life of a boy utterly alone in the world.
But once the Holy Grail War starts, there's a change in the air in Fuyuki City.
Murders abound across the city, and the atmosphere grows ominous.
Shirou decides to shelter Sakura in his home.
Along with Saber, the Servant he summons, Shirou allies himself with the magus Rin Tohsaka and takes part in the Holy Grail War.
But the battle starts to go awry as secret maneuvers by unseen forces are put into play.
ABOUT THE FATE FRANCHISE
The Fate franchise began in 2004, with its first series, fate/stay night, which was a Japanese visual novel developed by Type-Moon, which was originally released as an adult game for Windows. The visual novel rose to fame due to its numerous gameplay routes that could be taken due to the choices made by the player. Since 2004, there have been several anime adaptations based on the different "routes" available in the game. A sequel series, Fate/hollow ataraxia was released in 2005 and a prequel, Fate/Zero followed in 2006. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, a reimagining of the series' concepts and ideas, was released in 2007.
All of the visual novels and light novels have received several TV anime series, OVAs, mobile and video game adaptation.
The core story element of every Fate series revolves around a Holy Grail War, a contest between rival mage schools/factions/families where each group selects a champion representative who gains the ability to summon a spirit to fight other factions and their respective spirit. The last spirit/champion left standing will be awarded the Holy Grail, which grants any wish requested.
