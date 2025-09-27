CHAINSAW MAN: THE MOVIE - REZE ARC Leaked Footage Prompts Legal Warning From Studio

Chainsaw Man: The Movie - Reze Arc is the latest blockbuster anime film to fall victim to illegally recorded and leaked footage. Illegally recorded images and video footage of the film, which was released in theaters in Japan earlier this month, have been spreading across the internet, shared across popular social platforms and websites.

The production committee behind the film has acknowledged the legitimacy of the footage, while also confirming that participating in the uploading of illegally recorded videos "is a violation of copyright and constitutes a crime."

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, the committee has threatened those who participate in leaking footage of the film with legal action, which may result in up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine up to 10 million yen, or even both. You can read the full statement below:

“Illegally recorded images and video footage of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, currently playing in theaters, have been found on the internet. Filming a movie inside a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law). “In addition, uploading such unauthorized recordings to social networking sites or video-sharing platforms like X, YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook constitutes a copyright infringement. If a copyright infringement occurs in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Law or the Copyright Act. Penalties may include up to 10 years of imprisonment, or a fine up to 10 million yen, or both. We intend to take strict action against egregious copyright infringement, including unauthorized recording and illegal uploads, and this may involve measures such as filing criminal complaints. “Even when posted anonymously, the source of an upload can be identified and will be subject to penalties. To ensure everyone can enjoy the movie safely, we kindly ask you to refrain from any unauthorized recording, posting or sharing. Thank you for your cooperation.“

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has enjoyed a strong start in Japan where it has so far earned over 2 billion yen ($13.4 million) since September 19th. The film is also available in select Asian markets, but will make its global debut in the United States on October 24, 2025. It will be available in both dubbed and subtitled formats with screening sin standard, IMAX, and 4DX formats.

For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's acclaimed manga series, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime television series. The film is produced by MAPPA, the same studio that worked on the anime series, and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is the latest highly anticipated anime film that has suffered from illegally recorded and leaked footage. We saw something similar happen with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 when it first released in Japan, which also prompted legal warnings from the studio ahead of its global rollout.